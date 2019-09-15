Dale Lee Salyer It is with heavy hearts the we say farewell to Dale Lee Salyer who passed away at his home on August 29th. While Dale's family is deeply saddened by his unexpected death, they are glad he went out his way, without suffering. Dale was a San Luis Obispo native graduating from SLO High in 1960. He was a 3 sport athlete during his high school career as a Tiger. After graduation he played for the SLO Blues minor league baseball team while attending Cal Poly State University and Cuesta College.In 1964, during the Vietnam War era Dale felt the call to serve his County. He enlisted in the United States Air Force; after training he was stationed in Japan and went on many missions to Vietnam. While home on leave he met the love of his life and future wife, Sylvia (Swanson) Salyer. After they were married in 1966, Dale moved his bride to his new station at Elmendorf Air Force Base in AK. It was in Alaska where he introduced Sylvia to another love, the great outdoors. They camped, hunted, and fished together and soon their first daughter, Heather (Salyer) Frith was born. Dale finished his military career in San Antonio, Tx. and moved his young family back to his home town, San Luis Obispo where his second daughter Shannon (Salyer) Bates was born. Dale soon joined the Morro Bay Police Department as a reserve. He had a 25-year career with MBPD serving as a patrol officer, training officer, detective, and sergeant. In addition to Dale's love of the outdoors which he shared with his daughters and grandsons, he also loved sports. He played in several bowling leagues, played on Air Force basketball teams, golfed in the World Police Olympics (Australia), and played softball during the US Senior Olympics (UT) many times. He played in many adult softball leagues throughout SLO County and officially retired from the sport at the age of 70. At his time of passing, Dale was still golfing and fishing regularly. Dale lived a life full of adventure and travel and will be greatly missed by his wife of 53 years, Sylvia, his two daughters, Heather and Shannon, his two grandsons Jordan and Justus, as well as his extended family. A celebration of Dale's life will be held at his family home in Los Osos (2312 Bayview Hts. Dr.) on Sunday, September 22nd from 1 to 3 p.m. The family request that donations be made to the MB Police Officers Association in lieu of flowers.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019