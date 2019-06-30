Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale William King M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale William King MD On June 18, 2019, Dale William King MD passed away peacefully at home, with his wife, children, sisters, and grandchildren at his bedside. He was not only a talented and well-respected plastic surgeon, but also incredibly intelligent, creative, opinionated, and quietly compassionate. He was absolutely devoted to his family, and was the patriarch of a loving, close knit, blended family. Born August 10, 1940, in Lansing, Michigan, his intellect, love of science, and ability to build anything with his hands, led him to pursue a career as a surgeon. He attended the University of Michigan for his undergraduate and medical school degrees, and became a lifelong rabid fan of the Michigan Wolverines. He traveled with his first wife to California in 1965, and completed his internship and residency at the University of California San Francisco. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970, stationed in Germany, and achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Before moving to San Luis Obispo, CA in 1974, to set up practice as a plastic surgeon, he spent several months in Taiwan, performing facial surgeries on children and adults in need. While in Taiwan, he traveled to Vietnam and helped to bring a young orphan in need of extensive medical treatment to the United States for care and treatment. He developed a successful and highly regarded plastic surgery practice in San Luis Obispo. While running his own business, he took time to work with , assisting those in need with his surgical talents. He was active with the local Kiwanis Club for many years. He continued his surgical practice until 2002, when Parkinson's Disease forced him to retire early. Parkinson's Disease never impacted his will to live fully, actively, and on his own terms. He continued to have a daily drive to work on a wide range of projects at his home and his beloved property in Santa Margarita. Through the years he built his own fully functional off-grid home, complete with water, solar, generators, and fire protection. He loved to weld, and work with engines and electrical wiring. He was an avid traveler who planned and took incredible family trips to Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and many other amazing destinations. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of twenty-nine years, Maggie Malouf King, and his children, Randy, Desilyn, and Ben King, Daniel Parker-King, and step-daughter Micharelle Malouf-Renning. He adored his grandchildren; Julianna King, Ryan King, and Quinn, Kadin, and Ashlyn Trahan. Now that he has passed, we all believe and hope that he is giving his granddaughter Makayla a long-awaited hug, after missing her for so many years. We would like to thank all the friends and family that have loved him throughout the years. In addition, we would like to give special thanks to Dr. Gayle Cekada, and the many in-home caregivers for providing such compassionate support. He loved to have large family gatherings and parties, and on August 24, 2019, at 3:00 PM we plan to honor him in this way with a Celebration of Life at his home in San Luis Obispo. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to .

Dale William King MD On June 18, 2019, Dale William King MD passed away peacefully at home, with his wife, children, sisters, and grandchildren at his bedside. He was not only a talented and well-respected plastic surgeon, but also incredibly intelligent, creative, opinionated, and quietly compassionate. He was absolutely devoted to his family, and was the patriarch of a loving, close knit, blended family. Born August 10, 1940, in Lansing, Michigan, his intellect, love of science, and ability to build anything with his hands, led him to pursue a career as a surgeon. He attended the University of Michigan for his undergraduate and medical school degrees, and became a lifelong rabid fan of the Michigan Wolverines. He traveled with his first wife to California in 1965, and completed his internship and residency at the University of California San Francisco. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1967 to 1970, stationed in Germany, and achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Before moving to San Luis Obispo, CA in 1974, to set up practice as a plastic surgeon, he spent several months in Taiwan, performing facial surgeries on children and adults in need. While in Taiwan, he traveled to Vietnam and helped to bring a young orphan in need of extensive medical treatment to the United States for care and treatment. He developed a successful and highly regarded plastic surgery practice in San Luis Obispo. While running his own business, he took time to work with , assisting those in need with his surgical talents. He was active with the local Kiwanis Club for many years. He continued his surgical practice until 2002, when Parkinson's Disease forced him to retire early. Parkinson's Disease never impacted his will to live fully, actively, and on his own terms. He continued to have a daily drive to work on a wide range of projects at his home and his beloved property in Santa Margarita. Through the years he built his own fully functional off-grid home, complete with water, solar, generators, and fire protection. He loved to weld, and work with engines and electrical wiring. He was an avid traveler who planned and took incredible family trips to Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Mexico, Alaska, Hawaii, and many other amazing destinations. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of twenty-nine years, Maggie Malouf King, and his children, Randy, Desilyn, and Ben King, Daniel Parker-King, and step-daughter Micharelle Malouf-Renning. He adored his grandchildren; Julianna King, Ryan King, and Quinn, Kadin, and Ashlyn Trahan. Now that he has passed, we all believe and hope that he is giving his granddaughter Makayla a long-awaited hug, after missing her for so many years. We would like to thank all the friends and family that have loved him throughout the years. In addition, we would like to give special thanks to Dr. Gayle Cekada, and the many in-home caregivers for providing such compassionate support. He loved to have large family gatherings and parties, and on August 24, 2019, at 3:00 PM we plan to honor him in this way with a Celebration of Life at his home in San Luis Obispo. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to . Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.