Dan Brown Born February 20, 1945 in Van Nuys, CA passed away on May 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years to Genevieve Brown. Incredibly missed by daughters Ginny and Sherry. Forever loved and remembered by brother Sam. Extremely missed by grandchildren Sheri, Daniel, Anthony, Ayla, and Candace; and son-in-laws David, Tony and Dean. He served in the Army for 3 years. 2 years in Fort Knox, Kentucky and 1 year in Thailand. After the service he worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed drag racing, target shooting and going to gun shows. A celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at 2319 Willow Rd, Arroyo Grande.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 23, 2019