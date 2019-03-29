Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel "Danny" Agueda. View Sign

Daniel "Danny" Agueda Daniel "Danny" Agueda, former long-time resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2019 at his residence in Riverton, WY. He was 91. He is now with his beloved wife of 64 years, Jimmie Lou, who preceded him in death in 2011. Danny met Jimmie Lou Guinn and they married in 1947, they had 3 children who survive him: son Steve (wife Carol and children Jeff and Stacy; Stacy's husband Brad and their children Ashley and Madilyn), daughter Caren, and son Craig (wife Terri and children Marissa and Marina). Danny also leaves his sister Genevieve (husband Ken and children Ken Jr. and Denise and their respective families), nieces and nephews and many friends. Danny participated in the old annual Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival for many years and ended up in the "hoosegow" many times. In keeping with the "old time" theme of the festival, he and others dressed in period clothing. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in his younger days, family camping and car trip vacations, and BBQ'ing in the backyard with family and friends. He and Jimmie Lou were long-time members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Portuguese Hall. Danny began his early working career at Christianson Chevrolet in Arroyo Grande, he retired with SP Milling Company in 1989 and was a proud Teamster until his last day. Danny will always be missed by his family and many friends. Danny and Jimmie Lou's remains will be interred at Arroyo Grande Cemetery on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

