Daniel Jeffrey Salas Daniel Jeffrey Salas, 58, beloved and devoted husband and father passed away February 23rd at his home in Paso Robles, California. Dan was born in San Luis Obispo in 1961 to Edward Salas Jr. and Wanda Salas Davidson. He worked his way up in the family business, Davidson's Furniture, for 30 years. Five years ago he opened his own business, Dan's Outfitters and Gun Shop, in Paso Robles. Dan was passionate about life and his business; he enjoyed helping and making people happy. His integrity and genuine personality will be deeply missed. Dan is survived by his wife Sara, sons Martin and Jared, mother Wanda Davidson, Bud Davidson (2nd father), brother Randy and sister Latisha along with many more family and friends. A memorial service will be held for Dan at the San Luis Obispo mission on Friday, March 20th at 3 p.m.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020