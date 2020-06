Darian Isaac Salais 1983 2020 Our beloved son, brother, dad, and uncle went home to be with the Lord on May 31, 2020. He was here for a short time and he leaves a large void in the lives of those who knew and loved him. Leaves behind Mom & Dad - Edward & Soledad Salais, Brothers Eddie & Adrian Salais, Sisters Sonia Salais and Reina Burns, Daughter Hailey Smith.



