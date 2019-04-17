Dave Williams Father, grandfather, uncle, companion and friend, lived a life of adventure and service to others. He traveled the world extensively for over fifty years, served in the Navy as a captain, and spent his career as an aviator. Dave was a proud USC alumni, an avid cyclist, an active member of his church, SLO community and bike club. As the patriarch of our loving family, we will remember him for his loyalty, kindness and youthful, energetic spirit.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019