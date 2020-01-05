Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Alan Dukes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Alan Dukes David Alan Dukes passed away at home in Paso Robles, CA on the eve of December 17, 2019. David was born on March 18, 1951 at Camp Pendleton, California. He is survived by his mother, Ardena Marchant-Hunter, his father and stepmother, Jake and Leah Dukes. He is survived by his wife of 30+ yrs (partner), Linda Howell-Dukes, his three daughters, Jennifer Dukes-Loftus, Stephanie Dukes, and Sarah Dukes. David is also survived by his sister Diane Young, nieces and nephews : Ricky and Heather Matthews, Travis Tanzyus, and April Tanzyus-Leheign, grandchildren, Nicholas Bradshaw and Lindsey Bradshaw and great grandson "the apple of his eye" Levi Bradshaw. David served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He attended Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois after his service to our country. David was a General Contractor of 40 plus years and retired from Paso Robles Ford where he served for several years as the Sales and General Manager. David loved cars, (fast cars), detailed woodworking, and of course, NASCAR! He was never happier than when with "The Boys", his long-time CA friends, Mark and Brian Beanway, Karl Williams, and Jim Miller. David loved playing cards, a round of golf, and trap shooting. David was preceded in death by sister, Deborah Matthews, cousin, Galen Clark, nephew, Aaron Tanzyus, stepfather, Oral Hunter. Never will we forget the twinkle in his blue eyes. Just look upward any sunny summer day, and you will find that special color of blue looking back at you. Before you know it you will hear his laughter and be able to see his smile again. As David lives on in your heart, his spirit also lives on. May we all find peace in the blessing that God gave him to us for his time here.

