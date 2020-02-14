David Allen Blake (1947 - 2020)
Obituary
David Allen Blake David Allen Blake, 72 of El Dorado, passed away January 25, 2020 at his residence. Born October 9, 1947 in Stockton, California, he was the son of Garland Samuel and Betty Royce Baker Blake. He had been employed with CM&M Construction of North Little Rock before retiring 7 years ago. He was a Naval veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Preceding him in death along with his parents were two brothers, Kenny Blake and Sam Blake. Survivors are his wife, Sharon Blake of Grover Beach CA and companion, Karenda Ray of Norphlet along with his fur baby, Dexter. Cremation services were entrusted to Young's Funeral Directors of El Dorado, Arkansas.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020
