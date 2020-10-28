1/1
David Allen Fletcher
August 25, 2020
Henderson, Nevada - David Allen Fletcher, 69, of Henderson, NV passed away at home with his family on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
He was born in Riverside, CA to Edwin and Myrla Fletcher. He was married to Jane M. Darst on April 26, 1980.
David worked in the financial planning business for about 17 years. He operated and owned Dave Fletcher Financial Services.
David loved bowling and was a member of the Professional Bowlers Association. He also enjoyed reading, listening to rock-n-roll music and watching comedies. David served in the California Air National Guard for 6 years.
He went to Eisenhower High School in Rialto, CA and then graduated from California Baptist College in Riverside, CA. During that time he came to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He then went on to be a counselor at the California Men's Colony where he helped others find Jesus.
Surviving are his wife, Jane (Darst) Fletcher; sons, Sean (Krin) Fletcher of Henderson, NV and Kurt (Ashley) Fletcher of Oroville, CA; granddaughters Kayden Brown of Pueblo, CO and Alleigh Fletcher of Henderson, NV and a sister Shirley Povondra of Arroyo Grande, Ca. Several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Paralyzed Veterans of America.
Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Harvest Fellowship Church in Arroyo Grande, CA.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
Harvest Fellowship Church
