David Frederick Dabritz June 9, 1929 - Dec. 17, 2019 David Frederick Dabritz passed away December 17, 2019 at the age of 90. Dave was born June 9, 1929 in Singapore of his missionary parents, The Rev. Edward and Marry Alice Dabritz. Their return ship left Singapore, docked in the USA the day before Black Friday. This was the day before the stock market crashed in 1929. This ministerial family moved to several parishes in Northern California. Dave graduated from Roseville High school in 1947. Dave went on to College of the Pacific in Stockton. Dave met Evelyn Brown where they worked in the campus coffee shop. They were married April 2, 1950 in the College Chapel by Dave's father. Dave worked nights as a Psychiatric Technician at Stockton State Hospital while he maintaining a full college curriculum. Dave graduated in 1951 with a degree in Sociology. Dave and Evelyn moved to Whitter, California where they had 4 children, Robert Norman, John Leonard, Karl Richard, and Dorothy Marie. He worked for the State Compensation Insurance Fund of California. He managed the cases of the severely disabled due to, spinal cord and brain injuries where he was very innovative. . He received a Masters degree in management from Claremont Graduate School. He retired in 1989. Dave and Evelyn moved to their family's home in Cayucos, California. They both became involved in the community. Dave contributed 8,500 hours from 1992 to present as a volunteer at the Central Coast Museum of Natural History in Morro Bay. He worked as curator of the bones among many other tasks. He also contributed 2,300 hours from 1997 to present as a docent for Friends of the Elephant Seal. He served on the Cayucos Advisory Council for many years. He was a member of the Cayucos Lions Club. He belonged to SLO Count Golf Club and Morro Bay Golf Club. He was also a member of the Estero Bay United Methodist Church. Dave and Evelyn traveled extensively over 6 continents. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dorothy Fugle in 2010. He is survived by his, wife, Evelyn of 70 years, his three sons, Robert of Mira Loma, Ca, John of Ruth, Nv, Karl of Atascadero, Ca, and three grandchildren, Jessica Everton of Ventura, Ca, Kyle Dabritz of Reno, Nv and Tyler Dabritz of La Grande Or. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 12PM 3PM at the Vet's Hall Tent by the pier in Cayucos, Ca. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

