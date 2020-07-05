David Garry Smith David Garry Smith of Morro Bay, California passed away on Thursday June 18, 2020 at the age of 77. After a short but fierce battle with cancer David died peacefully with his beloved wife Jill and some of his children by his side. David received a Bachelor Degree in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1965. That education served him well as he was a well-respected Professional Engineer for 55 years, most recently employed by Alliance Industrial Refrigeration in Walnut, California. David always loved the Central Coast and came back often to visit family and friends. He returned to build a life in Morro Bay with his wife in 2007. He was an avid boater and loved to travel with family and friends. David is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Desmond Smith and Ruth Alexander Gaskill Smith, his sister Gale Hubbard and granddaughter Elyse Green Rausch. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Jill Annette Martin-Smith; children Mark David Smith, Kathleen Susan Hallisy, Eric Matthew Smith, Melissa Ann Rausch and August Edward Quinn and grandchildren Caitlin Elizabeth Hallisy, Emily Alexandra Hallisy, Josh Hart, Matthew Fremont Smith, Jonathan Vegas Smith, Hayden Gray Rausch, Audrey Elizabeth Lutjens, Violet Isabelle Lutjens and Hudson Ash Rausch. David loved his family dearly and cherished his friends and he will be sorely missed by many. Celebrations of life are pending due to the pandemic and will be held once it is safe to gather in large groups. Those wishing to honor David may donate online to American Cancer Society
.