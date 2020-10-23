David Harris
February 7, 1948 - September 26, 2020
Morro Bay, California - David Lloyd Harris, M.D., 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on September 26th at 12pm.
He was born in San Diego in 1948 and lived most of his young life in Oceanside. Growing up, he worked in the family radiator business, Harris Radiator, and developed a lifelong love of the sea through sailing and surfing. David later attended CSU Long Beach, where he matriculated his BS in Zoology.
David's love of adventure and international travel emerged when he moved to Manila, the Philippines, for 5 years to complete Medical School at the University of the East, Ramon Magsaysay College of Medicine. He then returned to the US to complete his residency at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. It was during this time that he met his future wife Annchen, and began a 45-year love of the Central Coast.
While the Central Coast was home, David was a worldwide traveler, and enjoyed sharing stories about his time in Australia, Europe, Asia, and many far flung places. During these trips, he delighted not only in the new sights and surroundings, but in the new people he was able to meet. He made many good friends on these travels, with whom he maintained close contact with for the rest of his life.
David worked in private medical practice for 25 years, then for 15 years at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, eventually serving as the Executive Director for Health and Counseling Services. He always considered it one of the great honors of his life to bring compassion and healing to so many during his medical career, and he was widely respected by both his patients and his coworkers.
David's legacy is one of multitudes, but he will be consistently remembered for his kindness, generosity, and genuine spirit. His hope and lack of cynicism is something that all who loved him hope to take forward into the future.
David is survived by his two children, Ariana & Morgan Harris, former wife Annchen Harris, his sister Sally Harris, and niece Jena Harris.
A celebration of life will be held on David's birthday in February, with time and location to be determined.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to David's favorite charities: Doctors Without Borders
, doctorswithoutborders.org
Heifer International, heifer.org
Pacific Wildlife Care, pacificwildlifecare.org
"For those who knew him, no words are necessary. For those who didn't, no words are adequate."