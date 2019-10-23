Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Irby Duceshi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David "Duke" Duceshi Feb. 21, 1926 - Oct. 10, 2019 David was born and raised in San Luis Obispo, California. Son of James Duceshi and Alice Irby of San Luis Obispo and brother to Alice and Gloria Duceshi. He lived a simple active life attending area schools, playing sports and helping at home. Living on the Central Coast he found a love for nature and discovery. He often referred to the area as "God's country". After high school David joined the Army Air Force where he was an aerial gunman until 1946. David enjoyed many jobs before he followed in his father's footsteps taking a job with Southern Pacific Railroad. He had a long fulfilling career, retiring as an engineer driving trains. He loved the route he drove from San Luis Obispo to Southern California and back, giving a toot on the horn as he passed his home on the way back to San Luis Obispo. He was elated to drive the Bi-Centennial Train in 1976. Fortunate to have found love, David married Jean Bowdish. Together, they created a life full of laughter and loving memories with daughters Betty Stiles (Roger), Kathryn Nakao (Don), Shirley DeRosa (Michael) and son James "Jimmy" Duceshi. They also had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Their home was often filled with food, family and friends. He enjoyed the children, taking them on bike rides to the beach, extended summer stays by them and often a sneak get away for ice cream! David and Jean spent many years traveling in their RV with son, Jimmy. Taking them across the United States as far as North Carolina to see their grandson and through parts of Canada to Alaska. Enjoying the finer things, they sought out specialty foods, exotic coffees and unique collectables, which he especially enjoyed bringing home from the trips. David enjoyed a long life with Jean, traveling, reading, and even becoming gourmet cooks. He cared for her in their home until she passed away in Jan, 2011. Later in life David was fortunate to fall in love and marry "ET" Evelyn Tallman. They had been childhood neighbors, going to the same schools in San Luis Obispo. They got reacquainted while 'ET' was a greeter at Arroyo Grande Walmart. He loved telling everyone that you can find anything you want at Walmart. The two were often seen holding hands on outings like school kids in love. Full of life and love, they stayed active, involving themselves in most community events and traveling to fun and exotic places. They enjoyed eating out, doing Tai Chi and dancing to Big Band music. Their adventurous excursions included hot air ballooning, parasailing and zip lining (while in their 80s)! He enjoyed the jokes, the love and the laughter with sons Ronny Tallman, Sr (April), John Fowler (Joylyn), Darrell Fowler, and daughter Judy Blanchard (Gene), and the addition of more grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He enjoyed the many new friends and the times shared. David enjoyed the rest of his life in Arroyo Grande, surrounded with family and friends. He passed away in his home with his wife Evelyn and daughter April at his side, on October 10, 2019, at the age of 93. Many thanks to the family members, close family friends and Central Coast Hospice for their loving care of David for the past two years. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery at 11am.

