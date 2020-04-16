Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David John Higdon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David John Higdon David John Higdon, 66, of Atascadero, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. David was born in Bedford, England, to Raymond and Marianne Higdon. He was fortunate to have grown up in many different places as a result of his father's military career, finally settling in Southern California and graduating from San Bernardino High School in 1972. David began his lifelong passion and career working on mechanical equipment in San Bernardino first as an amateur racecar mechanic, then as a general aviation mechanic at Miro Field in Rialto while earning his private pilot's license and then graduating to a journeyman machinist rebuilding and maintaining locomotives for the Santa Fe Railroad, a position he held close to his heart. In 1990 David moved to the Central Coast of California to give his family a better life. In 2016, after 30 years of public service, he retired as the Supervisor of Caltrans' Equipment Shop 5 in San Luis Obispo. David enjoyed fishing, surfing, boogie boarding, kayaking, and cooking for his family. He is survived by his wife Jeannie Abney and her children Spencer and Sydney, daughters Sarah and Meghan, sister Sarah and brother-in-law David Chesebro, nephew Samuel Chesebro and his wife and daughter Michelle and Payton, brother Timothy, and mother Marianne. He is preceded in death by his wife Donita, father Raymond and Grandmother Annie Percival. A memorial service will be held at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church in Atascadero when we can all gather and celebrate David's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to The Marine Mammal Center 1385 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA 93442 as a tribute to his love and respect for the ocean.

