David Lewelling It is with great sadness that the family of David William Lewelling announces his passing on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 56. After his valiant 3 year battle with melanoma, David passed surrounded by family and friends. David was born in San Luis Obispo, CA in 1962. He was the youngest of six children born to Beedie and Peggy Lewelling. David loved San Luis Obispo and stayed in the area his whole life. He loved being active, being outdoors and worked as a master plaster most of his life for SLO Plastering, Inc. When David wasn't working he loved riding his motorcycle. Not only did he love to ride motorcycles, but watching motorcycle races as well. He often frequented motorcycle race tracks in California. In addition to motorcycles, David loved animals, gardening, and fidgeting in the garage because he was always working or "fixing" something. David also enjoyed NASCAR and had a passion and love for playing golf. David will always be remembered for his kind soul. Whenever anyone just needed a friend, David was the one to call. He easily made new friends everywhere he went because he lived in the moment. He never dwelled on his diagnosis and maintained a positive outlook on life. He loved his family and his friends and he will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know him. David is survived by his daughter Kellie Lewelling and her mother Judy Lewelling. His best friend Karen Fuller, brother Tony Lewelling (Jaci), sisters Joni Alexander, Judy Hedger, Chrissy Altamirano (Danny) and many nieces and nephews. He was a godfather to several of his nieces and nephews and his great niece Ivy. He is joining his Father, Mother and sister Mary Margaret Lewelling in heaven where they have welcomed him with open arms. There will be a service on April 20, 2019 at Reis's Chapel in San Luis Obispo, CA at 11:00 a.m. followed with a celebration of life at Cuesta Park.

David Lewelling It is with great sadness that the family of David William Lewelling announces his passing on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 56. After his valiant 3 year battle with melanoma, David passed surrounded by family and friends. David was born in San Luis Obispo, CA in 1962. He was the youngest of six children born to Beedie and Peggy Lewelling. David loved San Luis Obispo and stayed in the area his whole life. He loved being active, being outdoors and worked as a master plaster most of his life for SLO Plastering, Inc. When David wasn't working he loved riding his motorcycle. Not only did he love to ride motorcycles, but watching motorcycle races as well. He often frequented motorcycle race tracks in California. In addition to motorcycles, David loved animals, gardening, and fidgeting in the garage because he was always working or "fixing" something. David also enjoyed NASCAR and had a passion and love for playing golf. David will always be remembered for his kind soul. Whenever anyone just needed a friend, David was the one to call. He easily made new friends everywhere he went because he lived in the moment. He never dwelled on his diagnosis and maintained a positive outlook on life. He loved his family and his friends and he will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know him. David is survived by his daughter Kellie Lewelling and her mother Judy Lewelling. His best friend Karen Fuller, brother Tony Lewelling (Jaci), sisters Joni Alexander, Judy Hedger, Chrissy Altamirano (Danny) and many nieces and nephews. He was a godfather to several of his nieces and nephews and his great niece Ivy. He is joining his Father, Mother and sister Mary Margaret Lewelling in heaven where they have welcomed him with open arms. There will be a service on April 20, 2019 at Reis's Chapel in San Luis Obispo, CA at 11:00 a.m. followed with a celebration of life at Cuesta Park. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019

