David "Dave" Merrick David "Dave" Merrick, 72, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home in Wofford Heights, Cali- fornia. Dave was born on December 31, 1946 to Paul E. Merrick and Patricia (Story) Merrick in San Luis Obispo, California. Dave was preceded in death by his father Paul Merrick (former Sheriff of San Luis Obispo County), his mother Patricia (Story) Merrick and sister Theresa Merrick (who died as an infant). Dave is survived by his children; David (Catherine) Merrick, John Paul (Jenny) Merrick, Scott Merrick, Kim Merrick Cabrera, Michael (Penny) Merrick and James (Tracy) Merrick; siblings Randy (Cheryl), Philip, Lindi, Patti, Steve and Susie; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dave began his career as a teenager, first working as a miner in the family Mercury Mine at Riconada. He advanced to a heavy equipment operator (long considered one of the best) working projects that include; The California Aqueduct, Casmalia Toxic Waste Disposal Site, Diablo Nuclear Power Plant and many of the roads that residents of this county still travel today. Dave found retirement difficult and would often work projects assisting his cousin, Rod Story and his son, James. A few of Dave's adventures included dredging for gold with his brother Randy in the Nulagine River, Australia. As a licensed captain, he sailed the South Pacific and Western Pacific Islands for years on his brother Randy's 55' Ketch Sailboat . Dave traveled many roads, seas and oceans in his full life. A devoted father to six children, two biological and four by marriage, Dave treated all his children as if they had been born to him. He was an excellent example of a hard-working man with an absolute love for his children. A celebration of life will be held March 16th, 2019 at the home of James Merrick. For details, please email

