David Ray Schmidt David Ray Schmidt passed away peacefully June 28, 2019. He was born in 1951 to Daniel and Ellen Schmidt in Lancaster California. He was the youngest of three boys. The family moved to Shell Beach in the 1950's wherein they managed several businesses including a gas station and shell shop. They also ran the Caverns of Mystery, known as Dinosaur Caves. He spent his childhood in Shell Beach continuously making friends. He graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1969. Eventually he met the love of his life, Sherry Lawson, and they were wed in 1969. They had the first of four sons in 1971 and he spent the rest of his years dedicated to them. He worked as a mechanic for many years and then decided to become self employed as a contractor. Many of his customers appreciated his services. He had a strong passion for music, especially blues and jazz. He was known as an accomplished bass player. He held regular jam sessions at his home where various musicians were invited to come and form bands to perform in the community. Dave made a huge contribution to Beach Cities Little League and served as president for several years. He enjoyed volunteering his time as a coach and maintaining the fields. He was instrumental in organizing the construction of Blair Field. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with friends at the Red Dirt coffee house. David is survived and missed by his wife Sherry, his brother Tom and sister-in-law Judy, sons Dave, Tucker, Tim, Kord, several grandchildren and many other family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life to honor David at the Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach on Saturday, August 3, at 11:00 a.m.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 9, 2019

