David Sherman "Dougal" McDougal 02/23/1957 07/05/2019 David McDougal passed away in the "wee hours" of July 05, 2019 after spending a fun filled day with his family at the beach celebrating July 4th! Born in Chicago Illinois to Dr. Jack E. McDougal and Paula Blanchard McDougal he moved to California in his early childhood and graduated from Atascadero Senior High School. He then served his country in the Naval Services and after his Honorable Discharge he returned home to the Central Coast. He worked many years at the Atascadero State Hospital. During his leisure time he enjoyed being involved with the Society of Creative Anachronisms and many other hobbies as well. He was always a tinkerer and inventor of sorts and a "fix it man". He was always ready to help someone out in whatever ways he could. His wry sense of humor, wit and his often groan inducing puns will be remembered fondly by all his friends and family and he will be sorely missed. David is survived by his wife Alain, daughter Kittie, five sons; Christopher Joseph (C.J.) and wife Renee, Theodore (Ted), Phillip and wife Brianna, Thomas, and Jayden; his granddaughter Kittie; three brothers Steve, Mark and Jim; and sister Kittie Vicars. A memorial and celebration of his life will be held on Saturday August 31 starting at 12:00 noon, with an Honor Guard Tribute at 2:00pm, at the Dairy Creek Day use area of the El Chorro Regional Park on Highway 1.

