Service Information
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach , CA 93433
(805)-489-5552
Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel
1239 Longbranch Ave
Grover Beach , CA 93433
Burial
10:00 AM
Arroyo Grande Cemetery
Section P, Row W Lot 4
895 El Camino Real
Arroyo Grande , CA
Obituary

David Skafti Maves February 3, 1964 March 15, 2020 David Skafti Maves, fondly known to his family and friends as "Skaf", passed away Sunday March 15, 2020 at his home in Oceano, California following complications of esophageal cancer. Skaf was the beloved son of Susan Yost and stepson of Stephen Yost. Skaf was a loving and devoted father to his son, Cody Skafti Maves (shown left) and best friend to the mother of his child, Celeste Fromal. Skaf was born on February 3, 1964 in Chicago Illinois. He was a blue-eyed, blond haired, mischievous, fun loving child with an inquisitive mind full of energy and life. He loved The Tales of Narnia, which were read to him over and over each night as he grew up, together with the Dr. Seuss books so popular at the time. He was a natural athlete and excelled in baseball and hockey. At the age of twelve he moved with his family to Paris, France where he traveled with his family throughout France, Greece, Italy, The Channel Islands and London. While in France he attended The International School with students from all over the world and became fluent in French and an outstanding soccer player. One of his greatest memories while in Paris was seeing a live concert of the Who rock group. Skaf moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1977 where he attended Del Mar Junior High and the Independent Learning School from which he graduated. Skafti was an avid musician (guitar). Following high school, he attended Full Sail University in Winter Park Florida where he obtained his recording arts certification. Upon his return to the Bay Area he worked for a period of time at sound recording studios in Sausalito, California. Skaf later learned the electrical trade (like his grandfather before him, Skafti Indridson) becoming a journeyman electrician through the training of his close friend and mentor, Michael Thompson of MT Electric. Skaf loved fishing, camping and boating, especially with his son, Cody and soul mate, Celeste. He spent many hours with his dog, Buddy, walking the beach and enjoying the sunsets. The water always spoke to his heart, whether it was a river, a lake or an ocean. Skafti is survived by his mother, Susan Yost, stepfather, Stephen Yost, his son, Cody Skafti Maves, his much loved mother of his child, Celeste Fromal, his Aunts and Uncles: Diane and Tim Fought of Ft. Worth TX, Nan and Jim Thomasson of Crookston, MN, Cindy and Scott Hutchinson of Mentor, MN, and many cousins. He was truly, truly loved and will be always missed. Please take a walk along the beach (his favorite place) and send him your love and prayers. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Mortuary. 1239 Longbranch Avenue, Grover Beach CA Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. March 20, 2020 at Arroyo Grande Cemetery, 895 El Camino Real, Arroyo Grande CA Section P, Row W Lot 4.

