Deann "Mimi" Johnson Deann "Mimi" Johnson beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Friend to many died unexpectedly May 29th 2019. Born on August 14th 1955 to George and Rita Johnson and welcomed by her three brothers Jay, Greg, and Jerry. Growing up in San Luis Obispo, Mimi spent many hours with her family at Lake Nacimiento at their family vacation cabin, she could also be seen chasing her three brothers at the family business E. E. Longs Appliance in downtown San Luis Obispo. In the mid 1980's Mimi along with her brother Jay opened and ran E.E. Long Video Store. Mimi attended Sinsheimer Elementary School and graduated from San Luis Obispo High in 1973. Out of high school Mimi married Mark Hiteshew together they had three children Crystal, Tyler, and Mason. As the children grew Mimi relocated to Paso Robles and created a home that was full of Love, Children, Friends, Animals, and many beautiful Birds, she truly enjoyed the world she had created. Her retirement from Rite Aid Pharmacy gave her hours upon hours to be with her Grandchildren and Animals,her house was always full of laughing, playing, birthday parties, and many family dinners. Mimi will be dearly missed by her children Crystal (Jason) Diaz, Tyler (Lita) Hiteshew, Mason (Tina's) Hiteshew, Grandchildren, Mila-Robb Hiteshew, Ruby, Alice Diaz, Jack, Lucie Hiteshew, Maci, Max and Amelia Hiteshew, brothers Jay (Debbie) Johnson, Jerry Johnson, many cousins, nieces and nephews, she is proceeded in death by her parents and brother Greg Johnson. A celebration of Mimi's life will be held Sunday July 28th, 2019 1:00 to 4:00 at The Dallidet Adobe and Gardens 1185 Pacific St. San Luis Obispo.

