Deanna Bonin Deanna Bonin passed away suddenly on July 15, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born in San Luis Obispo on May 11, 1951 and spent her entire life on the Central Coast with her beloved family and friends. Deanna loved the SLO Life and enjoyed the many opportunities that the San Luis Obispo area offered. She grew up crabbing in Morro Bay, clamming in Pismo, boating at Nacimiento Lake, attending Friday fish fries at Avila Beach, and gathering decorative rocks from San Simeon Creek that were used to build amazing walls at the family home. Somehow Dee always managed to find the most beautiful rocks of all. After graduating from Cal Poly with a degree in sociology, Deanna began her 26-year career as a psychology technician at Atascadero State Hospital. Even with her demanding job, she always found time to do the things she loved: gardening, attending family gatherings, and spending time with her wide circle of devoted friends. Deanna never had children of her own, but cherished spending time spoiling her nieces and nephews by showering them with her love and generosity. Aunt Dee was always there for her family, showing an interest in their lives. Deanna also loved traveling throughout our country with family and friends, and sharing her adventures and the knowledge she gained from her travels. Deanna will rest in peace at the Old Mission Catholic Cemetery with her mother, Elinor Kramien Bonin, and her father, Alcide Joseph Bonin. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Brenda and Jan, brothers-in-law Gene and Jim, and her nieces and nephews Gina, Brent, Steve, Kim and their offspring. We say goodbye to our beautiful Deanna with this poem: The Broken Chain We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, You did not go alone; For part of us went with you, The day God called you home. You left us peaceful memories, Your love is still our guide; And though we cannot see you, You are always at our side. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same; But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again.



