DeAnne Louise Lewis Harland DeAnne Louise Lewis Harland, 89 of Cayucos, died on April 18. She was raised in Fowler, Colorado and earned a BA in Education from the University of Colorado, Boulder. She was married to William Harland for 46 years, they had 3 children. DeAnne was a school teacher, managed rental properties, and was a loving mother. She was active in Red Hat Ladies, Cayucos Citizens Advisory Council, and attended Cayucos Community Church. She is survived by three children, four grandchildren and her sister. DeAnne's Memorial Service will be held at the Cayucos Community Church at 1pm Saturday June 29, all are welcome, but no cologne please. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to the Cayucos Land Conservancy or Cayucos Community Church.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 23, 2019