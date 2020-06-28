Deborah Jane Warren Deborah Jane Warren, 70, was born in the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville TN and died June 11, 2020 in Los Osos CA in the home her parents had imagined and built. She was raised on the campus of the Indian Springs School near Birmingham AL as the child of founding faculty members. This was an idyllic rural 350 acre prep school campus in the Appalachian foothills. She loved her ponies, riding and studies. She took a bus into segregated Birmingham grade schools. Her father taught history and social studies and engaged in interracial church activities through the 1950s. Segregationists tried unsuccessfully to get him fired. The family moved in 1962 before KKK members infamously killed 4 children her age at the 16th Street Baptist Church. They arrived in Palo Alto where her father Richard Warren earned a Phd in the Anthropology of Education from Stanford University. The family lived for a year in Germany where she became fluent. She completed Junior and Senior High School in Palo Alto as well as a History degree from Stanford. She earned a law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of law. Subsequently she worked as a labor lawyer for the newly founded California Agriculture Labor Relations Board, an attempt to help migrant workers. After marriage to James A Schwarz, MD in 1983 she also practiced law in Palo Alto, Santa Cruz and Portland, OR. She was a member of the California and Oregon bars. Deborah and Jim lived together in Palo Alto, Honolulu, London, New York and Los Gatos where their son Max Warren Schwarz was born in 1989. The family then moved to Portland OR where Jim practiced surgery. They also spent much time on Harstine Island Puget Sound. Eventually she received a Masters of Arts in Teaching from Lewis and Clark University. After treatment for an aggressive breast cancer in 2001, she came to the sport of cancer survivor dragon boating; first with the Portland Pink Phoenix team, later with the Central Coast SurviveOars of Morro Bay, She loved the comradeship and the competition. As she was of all things, she was a student of the sport. By nature, Deborah was serious but not somber. She was intellectual in that she enjoyed trying to learn about and understand every new thing in her life. This is how she calmly coped with difficulties as they came. She especially relished the quirky and idiosyncratic both in herself and in others. By nurture, she was very, very carefully taught a gospel of loving kindness and of social justice. She was taught early at the knee of her beloved grandfather Claude Warren, a Congregational Minister who proudly traced forebearers through 16 generations of Congregational ministers, The puritan Solomon Stoddard, the first librarian of Harvard College was notable among them. And especially she was taught by her father Professor Richard Lewis Warren who also superintended the nursery school at The First Congregational Church in Birmingham for a time. He went on to lead the teacher training program at Cal Poly. A kind and cerebral man who helped found the local Prado Center. Deborah was fact based and gentle, funny and warm. All who knew her will remember her big smile and wry humor. She will be missed by all. She died from nervous system spread of a rare cardiac lymphoma that presented 2 1/2 years earlier. Her survivors include her spouse Dr. James Arther Schwarz of Portland and Los Osos; her son Max Warren Schwarz of Portland OR; her brother Richard Warren, sister in law Helen Palladino, niece Annie Warren and nephew Daniel Warren all of Santa Barbara. She was preceded in death by her father and her mother Ethel Louise Ross Warren. Her ashes will be spread on an ebbing tide in Morro Bay as we listen to Bill Staines "River" and read Tennyson's Crossing the Bar. In lieu of flowers consider donation to PinkPhoenix.org or to the Central Coast SurviveOars (ccda.org).
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.