Delores Jane O'Hagan Delores Jane O'Hagan, of Auburn, California, passed away, March 19, at age 86. She was the eldest daughter of the late Ray and Pauline Hull, born in Holdenville, Oklahoma. Delores is survived by three children, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She married the late Robert O'Hagan in 1949, and they started their married life in San Luis Obispo, California. Delores is survived by her three children: Glenn (Gwen) O'Hagan, 69; Jeannine (Dan) Sheridan, 67, and Maureen (Stephen) Betita, 59. Another daughter, Erin O'Hagan, passed in 2014. Services will be held at St. Teresa Catholic Church, in Auburn, California, on April 3rd, at 11am. The burial will take place directly after, at New Auburn Cemetery. Followed by a gathering to celebrate her life at the St. Teresa Community Hall.



