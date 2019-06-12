Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 9:30 AM Old Mission Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Old Mission Burial Following Services Old Mission Cemetery San Luis Obispo , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Delores Marjory Oliveira Delores Marjory Oliveira, 89, was born in Tulare, California. She passed on June 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. Delores was one of six children. She was filled with life and love for her family and friends, and was a parishioner of the Old Mission Catholic Church for more than 70 years. She attended Arroyo Grande High School and San Luis Obispo Junior College. She married her husband John Oliveira in 1952. They had four children and raised their family in San Luis Obispo. Her seven grandchildren spent much of their lives with her influence and were able to grow up with their Vavie deeply involved in their lives. Her friends and family were many, and she valued their love and relationships. Delores is survived by her husband John, son Michael Oliveira (Carol), daughters Mary Kern (Paul), Ann Palmer (Bill), and Jane Oliveira, seven grandchildren, Amy James and Tyler Oliveira, Molly, Phoebe and Jack Kern, Emily Weipert and Hannah Palmer and two great grandchildren, Bennett and Nolan Weipert. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30AM on Thursday, June 13, at the Old Mission, followed by a funeral mass at 10AM. Immediately after the mass, burial will be at the Old Mission Cemetery in San Luis Obispo. Reception will follow at the Old Mission Parish Hall. To honor her spirit, spend an afternoon enjoying life with your family and friends.



