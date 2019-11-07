Denise Perozzi Domingues (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Uncle Dennis, Tim, David, Mark and family - We are so..."
    - Jodie and Doug Blue
  • "Dennis, Tim, David, Mark & family. Our thoughts and..."
    - Kevin & Kristen Arnold
  • "Dennis, Tim, David, and Mark. We are so sad to hear about..."
    - Kenneth Arnold & Barb Angeli
  • "Dear Denis, Tim & David it is with great sadness that we..."
    - STEVE & VIVIAN HANOVER
  • "Denise and I first became friends while attending Mission..."
    - Mary Luis Bateman
Service Information
Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory
991 Nipomo Street
San Luis Obispo, CA
93401
(805)-544-7400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
REQS Chapel
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission SLO
Obituary
Send Flowers

Denise Perozzi Domingues Denise passed away Friday November 1, 2019 at age 62. after a couragous battle with lung desease. She was born Feb. 13, 1957 to Dennis and Pauline Perozzi in San Luis Obispo where she grew up. She attended Mission School and graduated from SLO High. After School she moved to San Jose where she married and worked as a manager for Marie Calendars. She moved back to SLO in the early 1980's where she had daughters, Jacquelyn and Candace. She then started working for J.B. Dewar till the present. She meet her current husband Mark Domingues there. Marring in 2004, she gained two step sons kevin and Jason. She was a Grandmother to 10 grandkids. Denise truly enjoyed her family and friends, she had many first cousins, and family. She is preceded in death by her mother Pauline and brother Arnie. Visitation will be at REQS Chapel, Friday, Nov. 8 from 4-7 pm, and mass will be at Mission SLO on Saturday Nov, 9 at 10:00 am.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.