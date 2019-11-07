Denise Perozzi Domingues Denise passed away Friday November 1, 2019 at age 62. after a couragous battle with lung desease. She was born Feb. 13, 1957 to Dennis and Pauline Perozzi in San Luis Obispo where she grew up. She attended Mission School and graduated from SLO High. After School she moved to San Jose where she married and worked as a manager for Marie Calendars. She moved back to SLO in the early 1980's where she had daughters, Jacquelyn and Candace. She then started working for J.B. Dewar till the present. She meet her current husband Mark Domingues there. Marring in 2004, she gained two step sons kevin and Jason. She was a Grandmother to 10 grandkids. Denise truly enjoyed her family and friends, she had many first cousins, and family. She is preceded in death by her mother Pauline and brother Arnie. Visitation will be at REQS Chapel, Friday, Nov. 8 from 4-7 pm, and mass will be at Mission SLO on Saturday Nov, 9 at 10:00 am.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019