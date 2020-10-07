1/1
Dennis H. Perozzi
1925 - 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - Dennis H. Perozzi passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday
October 3, 2020 at the age of 95.
He was born on June 14, 1925 on the Perozzi Dairy in San Luis Obispo. He lived a long and courageous life. He started working on the family's Dairy from a very young age, when the Korean war happened, he got drafted. He went and fought for our country and came home a decorated sergeant. When he returned
home, he began working the ranches new beef cattle operation and met his wife of 52 years Pauline Arnold. They went on to have 4 children, 3 boys and a girl. He also had 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was superseded in death by his wife Pauline, Son Arnie, and Daughter Denise. He will always be remembered by his two Sons Tim and David, the family, and anyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed in this world. He was an active member of the American Legion, Caballeros, SLO Riders, Elks, and Osos Club.
There will be a social distanced viewing at Reis's chapel in San Luis Obispo on Thursday October 8, 2020 starting at 4-6pm. Due to COVID there will be a private mass for the family. All are welcome to join the burial ceremony at San
Luis Cemetery, 2 Higuera street, San Luis Obispo that will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 11 am.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory
OCT
9
Burial
11:00 AM
San Luis Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory
991 Nipomo Street
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
(805) 544-7400
