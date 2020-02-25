Diane Broyles Surrounded by love, Diane Broyles passed away Sunday, January 26th, 2020 after 80 years of a life lived mostly on her own terms. She leaves behind a legacy of creativity and many grieving friends. She was born in Kenmore, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, and spent her formative years there, graduating from Kenmore West Senior High School and later studying psychology at nearby Alfred University. The promise of a career in the emerging computer technology field lured her to San Jose, California, where among other positions, she worked as a technical writer. Diane later relocated to the San Luis Obispo area where she soon found herself in demand as a writing consultant. Diane was not only a talented writer; she also excelled in photography, watercolor painting that featured her one-of-a-kind greeting cards, and public speaking. She was active in the West Valley Light Opera, the Santa Clara Camera Club, and the Saratoga Toastmasters. Here on the Central Coast, she participated in the Cambria Chorale, Cambria Pinedorado Days variety shows, the SLO Camera Club, the Rancho Colina Thursday Painting Group, SLO Noontime Toastmasters, SLO NightWriters, an all-genre writing group, and Sisters in Crime, an international association of mystery writers. She wrote and published three mystery novels and was at work on a fourth at the time of her death. A memorial service will be held on February 29th at 10 am at Spooner's Cove in Montaña de Oro State Park, 3550 Pecho Valley, Los Osos, CA. Donations in Diane's name can be made to The Wellness Kitchen, 1255 Tablas Road, Suite 102, Templeton, CA 93465.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020