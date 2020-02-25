Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Broyles. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Spooner's Cove in Montaña de Oro State Park 3550 Pecho Valley Los Osos , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Broyles Surrounded by love, Diane Broyles passed away Sunday, January 26th, 2020 after 80 years of a life lived mostly on her own terms. She leaves behind a legacy of creativity and many grieving friends. She was born in Kenmore, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, and spent her formative years there, graduating from Kenmore West Senior High School and later studying psychology at nearby Alfred University. The promise of a career in the emerging computer technology field lured her to San Jose, California, where among other positions, she worked as a technical writer. Diane later relocated to the San Luis Obispo area where she soon found herself in demand as a writing consultant. Diane was not only a talented writer; she also excelled in photography, watercolor painting that featured her one-of-a-kind greeting cards, and public speaking. She was active in the West Valley Light Opera, the Santa Clara Camera Club, and the Saratoga Toastmasters. Here on the Central Coast, she participated in the Cambria Chorale, Cambria Pinedorado Days variety shows, the SLO Camera Club, the Rancho Colina Thursday Painting Group, SLO Noontime Toastmasters, SLO NightWriters, an all-genre writing group, and Sisters in Crime, an international association of mystery writers. She wrote and published three mystery novels and was at work on a fourth at the time of her death. A memorial service will be held on February 29th at 10 am at Spooner's Cove in Montaña de Oro State Park, 3550 Pecho Valley, Los Osos, CA. Donations in Diane's name can be made to The Wellness Kitchen, 1255 Tablas Road, Suite 102, Templeton, CA 93465.

Diane Broyles Surrounded by love, Diane Broyles passed away Sunday, January 26th, 2020 after 80 years of a life lived mostly on her own terms. She leaves behind a legacy of creativity and many grieving friends. She was born in Kenmore, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, and spent her formative years there, graduating from Kenmore West Senior High School and later studying psychology at nearby Alfred University. The promise of a career in the emerging computer technology field lured her to San Jose, California, where among other positions, she worked as a technical writer. Diane later relocated to the San Luis Obispo area where she soon found herself in demand as a writing consultant. Diane was not only a talented writer; she also excelled in photography, watercolor painting that featured her one-of-a-kind greeting cards, and public speaking. She was active in the West Valley Light Opera, the Santa Clara Camera Club, and the Saratoga Toastmasters. Here on the Central Coast, she participated in the Cambria Chorale, Cambria Pinedorado Days variety shows, the SLO Camera Club, the Rancho Colina Thursday Painting Group, SLO Noontime Toastmasters, SLO NightWriters, an all-genre writing group, and Sisters in Crime, an international association of mystery writers. She wrote and published three mystery novels and was at work on a fourth at the time of her death. A memorial service will be held on February 29th at 10 am at Spooner's Cove in Montaña de Oro State Park, 3550 Pecho Valley, Los Osos, CA. Donations in Diane's name can be made to The Wellness Kitchen, 1255 Tablas Road, Suite 102, Templeton, CA 93465. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close