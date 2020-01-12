Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diantha Ayda Chacon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diantha Ayda Chacon May 23, 1926 -Dec. 24, 2019 Diantha Ayda Chacon was born May 23, 1926, in Salinas, California, and moved to Paso Robles one year later. She lived in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties for 92 years. During her working years, she was a switchboard operator and after retirement was a caregiver for various individuals. Diantha died December 24, 2019, at Vineyard Hills. She was preceded in death by her father Albert Chacon, her mother Clide Nivens Chacon, her two sisters Rosie Del Castillo and Ayda Sarah Jones, and a nephew Chester Del Castillo and niece Lorraine Denk. Diantha is survived by nieces Sadie Bishop, Sarah Krolak, Ramona Teeter, Barbara Bartholomew, Lolo Henry, Patricia Nulton, and by nephew Rudy Jones (Dorothy). She also has many great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-great-nieces and nephews. Diantha was a very devout, kind, and loving lady who will be missed by her many family members and friends. A Celebration Of Life will be held it the First Baptist church in Paso Robles on Jan. 25th at 11:00am.

