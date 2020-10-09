Dolores Malec

October 13, 1930 - July 19, 2020

San Luis Obispo, California - Dolores Malec, 89 passed away at Riverside Hospital following a short illness during the height of the pandemic. She was born to George Vega, Sr and Phoebe Pointer Vega 13 October 1930 at Sun Luis General Hospital. She had lived most recently in Arroyo Grande until moving to Riverside County to be near family.

Her paternal ancestors included members of the Portola expedition, the Anza expedition and founders of El Presidio de San Francisco. One of her Native American ancestors, a carpenter accompanied Father Junipero Serra aboard the ship Santiago which docked in San Diego in 1774. Her paternal family moved to SLO County in the 1860's from Rancho Arroyo de los Pilarcitos, San Mateo. Her maternal ancestors were Irish immigrants who came to San Francisco for the Gold Rush.

She is predeceased by her parents and her first husband Harold Williamson as well as her second husband George Malec. Her brother George Vega, Junior, her daughter- in- law Joanna Williamson and beloved granddaughter Shawna Williamson also predeceased her.

She is survived by son Steve and daughter-in-law Phyllis Williamson of Riverside County. She is remembered by four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She also leaves one daughter, Sandee Williamson of New York.

Burial was in the Old Mission Cemetery supervised by Reis Family Mortuary.





