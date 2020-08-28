Don Edelman Don Edelman passed away August 4th, 2020 in Yakima Washington. He was born in Templeton California and lived there most of his life. Then in 2016, he and his wife Sylvia moved to Yakima to be near their daughter and her family. Don was born on November 29th, 1936 to Emil and Pearl Edelman. He graduated from Templeton H.S. in 1954. He then served in the Army reserves for 8 year. After that he worked at Hayward Lumber Company in Paso Robles for 37 years and became the manager. Don also was on the Templeton school board for 20 years, as well as a youth couch for 18 years, he loved doing things for the little town of Templeton, In his spare time, Don truly enjoyed fishing and hunting with his son, you also could find him up in the woods splitting wood. He is survived by his wife Sylvia of 54 years, Son Dan and wife Heidi Edelman, grandchildren Brooke and Wyatt Barrett. Daughter Christy and husband Mike Meluskey, grandchildren Shane and Danielle Lemieux. He will be laid to rest in Templeton California Cemetery the community he loved and adored. A memorial to follow at a later date.



