Don White We just lost the love of our lives. Donald White, 76, now in the arms of God, passed away early Thursday morning, March 21, 2019. He was a loving, faithful husband and a devoted father. He lived out his faith in every facet of his life, and always believed in the good in everyone he met. He enjoyed hiking, camping, tennis, square dancing, bridge, and spending time with family. Despite his many health issues, he was never one to complain, and will always be remembered for his positive outlook on life. Don was born in Corona, CA in 1942 to Bill and Bessie White, the youngest of four children. His outgoing, friendly personality was affirmed when voted student body president at Corona High School. He went on to graduate with a BS in Engineering from the Uni- versity of California in Berkeley, MS from Stevens Inst. in Hoboken, NJ, PhD from Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH, and MBA from Pepperdine University, L.A. Don worked many years in industry as a systems engineer & manager. In 1987 he accepted a job at Cal Poly as a professor in Industrial & Manufacturing Engineering. He had a passion for teaching and loved interacting with the students and faculty. Don's life was a testimony of his faith in God. He is survived by his loving wife, Natalie; children, Jeniene and Darrell (wife Karen); grand- children, Dillan, Kaylee, and Levi; and siblings, Pauline and Art. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Grace Central Coast, 1350 Osos St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hume Lake Christian Camps where Don spent many happy weekends with his family.

