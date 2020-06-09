Donald "Gene" Denk Donald "Gene" Denk, a loving father, died peacefully on June 2nd at the age of 87. Gene was born in 1932 to Alex and Stella Denk and raised in Vallejo, CA. He enlisted in the USAF where he was trained as a radio repairman during the Korean War. While working his way through Cal Poly, Gene landed a job at Charles Jones Trucking where he met and married the boss' daughter, Lorraine. Together they raised nine children. Gene became a computer programmer in 1960, working 7 years at Pacific Missile Test Range at Point Magu and 25 years at IBM. He was an avid volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America and the Knights of Columbus, cherished his role as a Benedictine Oblate and was a devoted parishioner of Nativity of Our Lady in San Luis Obispo. Gene was preceded in death by Lorraine, who passed away in 2015. He is survived by seven of his children, Chuck Denk, Cathy Rico, Joe Denk, Mary O'Keefe, Nancy Randise, Natalie Frice and Joanne Mitchell, eight grand and seven great grand children and his sister, Pat Biasotti. Due to Covid-19, a vigil will be held at a later date. Please contact Nancy Randise at (805) 471-9508 if you would like to be notified once this is scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Controller's Office, Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers, P.O. Box 309, Maryknoll, NY 10545.



