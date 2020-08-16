1/1
Donald Edward "Pop" "Don" De Temple
Donald "Don" "Pop" Edward De Temple Donald Edward De Temple "Don" "Pop" passed away on July 26, 2020 at his home in Arroyo Grande, CA. He was 89. Donald was born on January 31, 1931 in Oakland, CA. Don was an entrepreneur and businessman, licensed airplane and helicopter pilot. Donald is survived by his wife Christina, daughter Chere Amend, sons Thomas and Edward De Temple, daughter-in-law Linda De Temple, and son-in-law Dave Amend and his four grandchildren: Ross Amend, Amanda Wolf, Paul Amend and Kady DeTemple. Mr. De Temple will be cremated and his life celebrated in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the UCLA Children's Hospital in Los Angeles.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
