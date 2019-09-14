Donald Gravely Donald Gravely, 71, of San Luis Obispo, passed away in San Luis Obispo in August of 2019. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Don was a long-time Central Coast resident. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and had been sober over 30 years. A kind man with a quick wit, Don leaves a wealth of friends in the area who loved him and will miss him. He is survived by his sister Nancy Tomes, a nephew, Keith Tomes and nieces, Leigh Anne Tomes and Sarah Bowles, all of Louisville. No services are planned. He will be cremated and his ashes scattered at sea.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 14, 2019