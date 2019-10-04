Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Harvey Reed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Harvey Reed Donald Harvey Reed, 79, a proud career officer of the California Highway Patrol, died Wednesday, September 18 in a San Luis Obispo hospital after a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life service is planned for 2 pm, Saturday, October 12, at the Temple of the People in Halcyon. A member of the pioneer Stevens/Reed family, he was born at Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield in July 1940 while his mother was visiting his father who worked in the oilfield there, although the family home was in the Oak Park zone of Arroyo Grande. He attended Arroyo Grande High School with the class of 1960, but quit in 1958 to support his family after his father died. Reed joined the U.S. Air Force at age 17, serving for four years. He later received his high school diploma in 1964. Returning home he worked painting missile nosecones for Lockheed at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Reed also started attending Hancock College's police academy in Santa Maria. Reed married the love of his life, Barbara Shumway Reed, on June 29, 1963. Reed was accepted into the California Highway Patrol in 1966, serving until December 1994. During his career with the CHP he served as a training officer and special investigator in auto theft. In 1990 Reed was honored with an American Red Cross Certificate of Merit for saving the life of a man while off duty at Pismo Beach.Walking on the beach with his wife, Reed saw another man fall with a heart attack. He continued CPR for more than 30 minutes. The man survived to again walk on the beach. After his CHP career Reed operated a courier service with his son. He also operated a handy man service and finally was director of maintenance for the Halcyon community. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a daughter, Amber Reed Kastros, with husband Mitch; a son, Kenneth Reed, with wife Shawna; a grandson, Harrison Donald Reed; two brothers, Roy Reed of Oxnard, and Ted Reed of Lewiston, Idaho; a sister, Barbara Saur of Lewiston, Idaho, and numerous cousins and other family members. He was the son of the late Kenneth Donald Reed, born in Orcutt, and Audrey Irene Stevens Reed McChesney born in rural Arroyo Grande.

