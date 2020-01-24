Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ice Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Ice A memorial service for Donald Ice, Sr., will be held at St. Paul's Church on Saturday, January 25 at 11am. Don passed away in December, aged 85, from Alzheimer's. His life was one of service to his wife, his four sons, his country and his faith. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Don joined the U.S. Air Force at 17 and became an electrician. After a chilly year in Greenland, he transferred to sunny California. The defining moment of Don's life was meeting his future wife, Loretta, during a teenage party in an orange grove. They were married for 63 years. Don brought his family to Arroyo Grande in 1973. Don and Loretta went without luxuries to afford Catholic education for their four boys. The family's fortunes improved when Don joined IBEW Local 639. Suddenly the Ice's could afford reliable cars and more than two channels of TV. After retirement, Don and Loretta travelled and enjoyed time with family. For 25 years, Don provided rides and Communion for parishioners who were too infirm to get to church. Don is survived by Loretta, his sons Dennis (Cathy), Brian (Cathy), Donald Jr., and Arthur (Christine), five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Many fine people provided advice or cared for Don during his journey with Alzheimer's. He received outstanding care and friendship from the staff of Mydor's Guest Home in Nipomo. We also thank Central Coast Hospice, Hospice SLO County, Dignity Health, the SLO , and the SLO Long-Term Care Ombudsman. Don retained a talent for silly one-liners until the end of his life. We will miss him.

