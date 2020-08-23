Donald J. Kahn, Sr. Donald J. Kahn, Sr., long time resident of San Luis Obispo passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home in Reno Nevada, days after a final martini dinner shindig and visits with offspring, along with numerous serenades from his faraway family members. He was a salty 85 years old. Dad was born in the Bronx, New York in 1935, to Bertrand Kahn and Lucille Cahill Kahn. An only child until age 8, he spent early childhood as playmate to his beloved cousins, Jude Rooney, Mary Jean Kellaher and Bobby McDonald, children of the Cahill sisters, Alma and Marion. Grandma Lu would go on to have 5 more children, putting Dad at the front end of a large and lively family. As Grandpa had converted to Catholicism prior to marriage, the Kahns of Morris Avenue became fixtures at St. Nicholas of Tolentine parish; Grandpa, a proud member of the Knights of Columbus; Grandma heading up church variety shows and fund raisers. It was here Dad received his early education, 12 years honored with the General Excellence award for academic achievement. By this time, he was already a musical force on the piano. In his final year of high school, Dad served as an usher at Radio City Music Hall, where he once played for Peggy Lee, accompanying her warm up vocals. Upon commencement, Dad joined the seminary at Barrytown in upstate New York; his goal, to become a Christian Brother and study church theology. After one year without needed focus and with needed shenanigans, on the advice of his much respected mentor, Brother Edward, he decided to step away from the Brotherhood and pursue college. However, in efforts to rescue his best friend Cliff Young, who signed up for military service on a whim, Dad found himself enrolled WITH him in the United States Marine Corps, a decision he would never regret. We learned the Marine Corps Hymn long before the National Anthem. The Korean War took Dad across the globe. After his initial tour was complete, he participated in two additional tours with the USO throughout Okinawa, Japan, performing with The Jumping Jacks, a four piece Boogie Woogie Band. Think Jerry Lee Lewis in dress blues. After winning the All-Services Music Competition in 1956, the band appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show, just days prior to Elvis Presley's famous appearance. The quartet was offered a gig in Las Vegas; but Dad had other plans. Service in the Marines offered him the opportunity to receive a degree in civil engineering from Manhattan University. He married Mom in 1959, had his first child in 1960, graduated in 1961, and headed to California in 1962, where he would land and settle for a time to raise his family. Working for Shell Oil and Cal Trans, one of Dad's first engineering jobs was the overpass at Madonna Road. He would go on to establish his own construction management firm, impacting the growth of San Luis Obispo in the 1960's and 70's, helping to establish and serve on the Architectural Review Commission, responsible for numerous improvements to the community, including the design and construction of Mission Plaza. Eventually, he would serve as a long term lecturer in the engineering department at Cal Poly. As head of a young Catholic family in this time, Dad, (and Mom) were dedicated members of Old Mission Parish and School. Along with a handful of community business members, Dad helped keep Mission school from completely closing in 1969, salvaging the K-9 programs. He would serve as school board president for 10 years, introducing the Century Dinners at Madonna Inn. Invited celebrities such as Wayne Newton and Ray Bolger would draw donors to raise funds, keeping the struggling school afloat. He was invited to break in quite a few pianos around town, including the Cigar Factory when owned by John Suess, and the grand piano in the ballroom at Madonna Inn. In this time, Dad was also lector, choir director, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and Scout Master for Troop 6, the largest Boy Scout Troop in the area at the time, with upwards of 65 scouts from across the community. Along with his two sons, he was an Eagle Scout and recipient of the Silver Beaver award, a national service honor from BSA. It is fair to say he strongly influenced numerous young men in the community during his tenure, many reaching the esteemed rank of Eagle under his leadership. The growing family provided scores of opportunities for Dad to put his musical talents to use. Over the years, he visited dozens of classrooms, performing seasonal and silly songs to the delight of his 6 children and their peers. From time to time, through the years, he served as director for the Monday Club Annual Follies, a privilege he relished. As things go, time found Dad remarried and settling in Thousand Oaks. From there, he would venture to the Middle East where he served as project manager on a host of challenging construction sites, including the first theme park in Alexandria, Egypt, the celebrated airport in Doha, Qatar, and the 72 story HHHR Tower in Dubai. Easing into retirement in Reno, Dad's later engineering contributions came working on the Los Angeles subway rapid transit lines. His final years were spent offering piano tunes whenever possible, particularly to events and gatherings for veterans. He is survived by his second wife Paula and his children, Don, Jr. and Chris from Southern California; Kathy Devaney, Karen Kahn Pearson, and Terri Kahn of San Luis Obispo. His legacy also includes 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild. In addition, he is survived by sisters Lyn, Patte, and Pam; also by Paula's daughter Jennifer, her two sons, and numerous nieces, nephews and grands. He is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Barbara Rieger (2007), daughter Michelanne DuBois (2016), two brothers, Michael and Gregory. We will celebrate Dad's journey in the spring, here's hoping, with a shindig of song and stories, merriment, martinis, and mirth. It is sure to be as always, a gathering filled with joy. Measuring a life in some ivory, some wood, a few soft hammers and strings. But what prodigious music he did make. We take comfort knowing that to look on Heaven's scenes, you will find the streets are guarded by one more United States Marine. Semper Fi.



