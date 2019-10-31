Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD MAURICE LAGRAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Maurice Lagrand 1935 - 2019 Don Lagrand of Cambria, California passed away October, 4, 2019 at Bayside Care Center, Morrow Bay with his wife, Barbara by his side. He was born in 1935 in Maryland to Maurice and Louise Lagrand. His father Maurice came to America through Ellis Island in 1926 from Belgium. Don and his family moved to Southern California at the age of 10. Don graduated Cum Laude from Woodbury University and immediately went into the insurance business of which he worked for 45 years. In 1974 Don opened the first Allstate Insurance office in the Old Bank of America Building in Clovis, which had become the Sears Building. Don passionately served up to three generations of families until retiring in 1998. Don was truly committed to volunteering. In the City of Clovis, he was a reserve fireman and EMT. He also served on the Personnel Commission. Don was a devoted member of The Church of The Holy Family. He served as Chalice Bearer, Treasurer, Lay Reader and ministered to the needs of The Holy Family Episcopal community. He then studied for the Deaconate for 4 years. Upon retiring to Cambria, Don told Barbara that he needed a new job. He went to work at Hearst Castle and proudly loved his role as Senior Park Aid, Day Security. His volunteering continued as he became a Certified Ombudsman in Oct. 2000, serving the community of Bayside Care Center and Casa de Flores until Oct. 2019. Another volunteering passion was the Red Cross Disaster Relief/SLO, which he joined in 2006. Don was honored to give of himself and the tireless hours serving 2 stints with Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Sandy and the remaining Hurricanes until 2016 when his failing health caused him to resign as a volunteer. Don was an avid reader, loved fishing, camping, cars, traveling the world with Barbara, watching football and would say his favorite team was any team his son-in-law played on, daily walks with his dog Cinnamon, but his greatest passion was his grandchildren, they were the best gift he ever received. Don is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife Barbara and blended family. Sons, Michael and Mark, daughter Julie and son-in-law Bill Romanowski, Nalani and son-in-law Duane Dunn, Joyce Griffin and adored grandchildren, Dalton and Alexandra Romanowski, Albie Oneyemen and Sam Dunn along with brother Richard and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral and celebration of life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Cambria. The family would love those that are attending to wear happy attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Long Term Care Ombudsman Services of San Luis Obispo County 3232 S. Higuera #101B, San Luis Obispo, Ca 93401.

