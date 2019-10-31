Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Owen Asquith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Owen Asquith March 29, 1928 - Oct. 18, 2019 Donald Owen Asquith, 91, passed peacefully at his home in Los Osos on October 18, 2019, accompanied by family. Don was born March 29, 1928, in Los Angeles, California, the son of jewelry store owners, Glen and Dorothy Asquith. As part of the "Cast of Thousands," Don began acting as a child during the Great Depression, working with movie stars like Shirley Temple and Mickey Rooney. At 12, he began repairing watches and clocks at the family store in Hollywood where he developed his life-long work ethic later passed on to his children. He studied Geology, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from the California Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree from the University of Kansas, and a Ph.D. from UCLA. He worked in the petroleum industry in Wyoming and southern California. He was a registered engineering geologist, geo-hydrologist, and geo-physicist. With the passage of the California Environmental Quality Act in 1971, he transitioned from the oil and gas industry to environmental engineering and consulted on a number of influential projects while Vice President of Envicom, Inc. He was best known for preparing numerous seismic safety and noise elements for California cities and counties. In 1984, he formed Morro Group, Inc., a Los Osos based environmental firm. During his years with the firm, he prepared many important documents related to the Los Osos wastewater treatment project and freshwater influences in Morro Bay. The first Environmental Report managed by Don won the outstanding environmental document award from the Statewide Association of Environmental Professionals. He was also a member of the Los Osos Water Committee during the exhaustive deliberations regarding the Los Osos groundwater issues and the wastewater treatment plant. His expertise was a valuable asset to all of the geologic studies in the greater Estero Bay area. After retiring, Don took his curiosity about being related to Herbert Henry Asquith, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1908 to 1916, and turned it into a passion for studying Genealogy and the Asquith name. For over 25 years Don researched Asquith and Asquith-related families dating back to the 1500s in the UK and spanning across Canada, Australia, and the United States. As the world's foremost researcher on the family Asquith, he has been published in the Guild of One-Name Studies, shared data with Ancestry, and on his website. His daughter, Shannon recalls that he enjoyed sharing his information and getting to know distant relatives with whom he shared his interest in Genealogy all across the globe. Don married Shirley Catherine Barnes in 1954, and they had five children in Casper, Wyoming before moving to Yorba Linda, California in 1966. He worked very hard while building his career but found time to be a dad as well. He frequently loaded the family into the station wagon and all enjoyed summer sun and surf at Corona Del Mar Beach, where he had learned to body surf as a teen years before. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing. As soon as his oldest son Sean, was able to carry a small backpack, the two of them ventured into the Sierras for primitive backpacking and fishing trips. Sean's favorite memory of those outings is spending a stormy night in a plastic tube tent. "Wind, rain, and thunder, it was scary. That early exposure to outdoor adventure certainly influenced my life." Over the years, those annual trips expanded to include most of the family and featured canoe expeditions to remote parts of Yellowstone Lake. With his children grown, he enjoyed solo Halibut fishing from his canoe in Morro Bay. Don was always an avid gardener. He tended to fruit trees and helped his children plant vegetable gardens at their home in Yorba Linda. He also kept a beautiful landscape in Los Osos which featured Protea and other drought-tolerant plants long before they became trendy. Don's neighbor Larry, remembers him up on the ladder, trimming trees well into his 80s. More than anything, he loved being outdoors, an appreciation he has passed on to all of his children. Don will be missed most for his big heart and friendly demeanor, whether in business, with colleagues or neighbors. His children recall how whenever they were out and about with their dad, he was always quick to start up conversations with folks he ran into. Sometimes it felt awkward to me, Sean explained. "Just being friendly," he would say. This is one of the many ways his children would still like to be more like their dad. He is fondly remembered by children Wendy and William Pontious, Margaret and Carl Lindou, Sean Asquith and Julia Heinz, David Asquith and Chrissy Osborn, and Shannon Asquith, grandchildren Brandon Pontious, Lauren Pontious, Carl Lindou, Jr., Quinn Asquith Heinz, Zayla Asquith Heinz, Tristan Asquith, Ezra Asquith and Marina Asquith, and great-grandchildren Dreyson Pontious and Elizabeth Lindou. Don is preceded in death by Shirley, his wife of 54 years. Gifts can be made to Central Coast Hospice or The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County. A Celebration of Life for Don and Shirley Asquith will be held at The Inn at Morro Bay on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 11am. All are welcome.

He is fondly remembered by children Wendy and William Pontious, Margaret and Carl Lindou, Sean Asquith and Julia Heinz, David Asquith and Chrissy Osborn, and Shannon Asquith, grandchildren Brandon Pontious, Lauren Pontious, Carl Lindou, Jr., Quinn Asquith Heinz, Zayla Asquith Heinz, Tristan Asquith, Ezra Asquith and Marina Asquith, and great-grandchildren Dreyson Pontious and Elizabeth Lindou. Don is preceded in death by Shirley, his wife of 54 years. Gifts can be made to Central Coast Hospice or The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County. A Celebration of Life for Don and Shirley Asquith will be held at The Inn at Morro Bay on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 11am. All are welcome. 