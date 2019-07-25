Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Brazil. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. Brazil Don Brazil, patriot, fourth generation San Luis Obispo County native, loving son, devoted husband,proud father and grandfather and loyal and faithful friend died at his home on July 11. The cause of death was lung cancer, He was 83. Don was born in February 1936, at County General Hospital, in San Luis Obispo. His was a near idyllic childhood, growing up in San Luis Obispo, Avila Beach and Garden Farms. In addition to his parents, A.H. "Abe" and Wilma "Billie" Brazil and his sister JoAnn, Don spent lots of time with aunts and uncles who lived in the area, including Al and Florence Bardin, Cecil and Alma Evans, Jack and Faye Nolan, as well as cousins Dick, Sue and Jan Bardin, Gerry and Lorraine Evans and Bill, Elinor, Katie and Patricia Brazil. At an early age Don formed what turned out to be lifetime friendships with Hal Kuhler, Oby Woods and George Goodwin and others such as Calvin French and Charlie Kamm. Hunting and fishing were popular pastimes in Don's youth and he frequently accompanied his father and/or uncles Al Bardin and Cecil Evans on such outings and became a skilled fly fisherman. One deer hunting trip with Al and Dick Bardin, was notorious for the fact that Don sat on a sizable rattlesnake, escaping unscathed. Turkey hunting on the Walters-Filos Ranch in Cambria with his dad and son Marc was an annual tradition for many years as were annual dove hunts with Jim Duenow, Jeff Burke and Jim Smith. Animals were an important part of Don's life from beginning to end. He always had a dog. One in particular, Snuggles, a tree climbing cocker spaniel, was an almost constant companion for many years. He raised beef cattle through FFA for the county fair. Don was an accomplished horseman and his horse, Glittering Mist, a palomino, once took top showmanship honors at the San Luis Obispo County Fair. Don possessed artistic talent, particularly sketching charcoal portraits, which was encouraged by Bob Osborne, a family friend, neighbor and artist. Later Don's skills were manifest in elaborate carved pumpkins at Halloween. Don worked summers during high school, one year for the Department of Highways in the Big Sur area, another summer was spent on the Cooper Ranch in the Carrisa Plains, hauling grain and a couple of summers he worked on road building projects for Madonna Construction Co. After graduating from San Luis Obispo High School in 1954, Don attended Cal Poly for one year before moving to San Jose where he attended San Jose City College and started working for Adrian Stickney, who owned several restaurants in the area. Eventually Don enrolled in the culinary program at San Francisco City College, going to school in the city during the day and working at Stickney's in Palo Alto at night. Don served in the US Army Reserves. In April 1958, Don met Zoe' Ann Bergmann, at San Jose State and asked for her hand in marriage a month later. They held their engagement dinner at The Breakers in Morro Bay and were married at the Santa Barbara Mission in April 1959. Throughout their sixty year marriage, the love that Don and Zoe' shared grew ever stronger through good times and tough times. It was true love. In the early 1960's, Don and Zoe' and their young family returned to San Luis Obispo to open Brazil's Restaurant, located near the intersection of Boysen and Santa Rosa/Highway 1 in the College Square Shopping Center. It seemed as though Don spent every waking moment at the restaurant but it was a challenging time in the restaurant industry as fast food establishments were gaining popularity. Don later acknowledged that he kept prices too low to sustain the business. The restaurant closed in 1967. With a family to support and debts to pay, Don turned to the insurance business and after a year of training, joined the firm of Morris & Dee (now Morris & Garritano) where he worked for thirty years. There he had the pleasure of working with a first-class group of people, including the legendary Harry Morris, Marvin Dee and so many others. Don was fortunate to have a clientele of innovative, personable and successful people. Don's three children, Marc, Lisa and Sara, were his pride and joy and had his unqualified support in whatever they did. The family always had animals around: dogs, cats, chickens, sheep, horses, pigs and rabbits as well as a few reptiles. Don was convinced that caring for and feeding pets and livestock was a great way to teach responsibility and compassion. Don was always interested in government and current affairs. His father had twice been elected District Attorney and his uncle, Dr. Waldemar Brazil, served on the San Luis Obispo City Council. Each morning at breakfast, the radio would be tuned to KCBS, an all news station in San Francisco while the Los Angeles Times was passed around the table. Most every night the family would gather and watch both local and national nightly newscasts. In 1970, Don managed Bill Clark's successful campaign to retain his seat on the Superior Court. In 1971, Don was appointed to the County Grand Jury and elected its foreman. He and his colleagues invested an incredible amount of time and energy, focusing much attention on what was labeled "the heroin epidemic." The resulting report, of which Don was proud, contained specific, practical and reasonable recommendations to combat the issue. In early 1972, Don was asked to chair the San Luis Obispo County effort to re-elect Richard Nixon. Even though San Luis Obispo County was at the time safely Republican, nothing was taken for granted by Don as he managed an active and comprehensive effort. Don had a great appreciation for the beauty and awe of nature and as a young father (and later as a grandfather) could not wait to treat his children to the splendor of Yosemite, other parts of the Sierra, Lake Tahoe and undiscovered spots along the Central Coast. He was an avid flower gardener and took great pleasure in sharing the garden's bounty, bringing bouquets to friends, neighbors and co-workers. Preparing flavorful and appealing food was a passion of Don's, whether it was a simple meal for Zoe and him or a whole suckling pig for a crowd, he loved it. No family reunion or other large get together was complete without homemade vanilla ice, hand cranked no less. Don had what seemed like a natural affinity for water, whether it was body surfing at Avila Beach, jumping off the end of the pier or braving the chilly waters of Lake Tahoe. For the last thirty years he especially enjoyed almost daily lap swimming at the Avila Bay Club, followed by a soak in the hot tub and afterwards sharing conversation with his fellow early morning swimmers. For years Don enjoyed weekly tennis matches with friends Ben McAdams, Lynn Cooper and Jeff Cole and others. In recent years he looked forward to weekly golf outings with long time friends. Don was a good friend to many, in part because he made no demands, asked for no favors, gave freely of himself and kept his word. Don and Zoe were fortunate to travel both near and far, visiting many presidential libraries and national parks throughout the US as well as excursions to Africa, the Middle East, China, South America and much of Europe. Don and Zoe celebrated their 60 th wedding anniversary with a small family dinner at the Madonna Inn as they had so many times over the years. Throughout his brief illness, Don maintained a positive attitude, convinced that he would make it through this rough patch and resume leading an engaged and active life. Don was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, William R. and Zoe Bergmann; brothers in-law, Alex Quaglino and Bill Bergmann; and, nephew, Jeff Quaglino. Don is survived by his wife of sixty years, Zoe', his sister JoAnn Quaglino, children Marc Brazil, Lisa Brazil and Sara McDonald; grandchildren Abe Brazil and Sam Regusci, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Don can be made to Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, 253 Granada Drive, Suite D, San Luis Obispo, 93401. A mass will be celebrated at 1:30 pm, Thursday, August 1, at Mission San Luis Obispo. Immediately following will be a celebration of Don's life at the Avila Bay Club, 6699 Bay Laurel Place, in Avila Beach.

