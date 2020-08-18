Donald W. Duchi Donald W. Duchi died August 3, 2020 in Lancaster, California. Don was born September 25, 1937 in San Luis Obispo. He attended local schools graduating from San luis Obispo High School in 1956. After high school,he completed two years at Antelope Valley Junior College. Don was a talented athlete, lettering in football, baseball and basketball as a "Tiger" . When his high school days were completed, he began playing golf and enjoyed the challenge that chasing a white ball on the green brought to his life. He lso enjoyed going to the gym to workout and could be found there almost daily until he turned 82. The golf channel provided many hours of entertainment. He was blessed with a childhood that was spent playing sports, clamming in Pismo Beach, fishing "up the Coast", running around Cuesta Park and getting his jeans from Green Bros. Clothing Store. Don was preceded in death by Dolores in 1989, second wife LeJeanne in 2014. Don moved from San Luis, but returned several times a year to visit with family and friends. He was rooted in his hometown. He worked for many years at the Rocket Propulsion Laboratory, Edwards AFB fabricating components for the rocket test site. His survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Sanchz, Cathy Reynders , and Janet Blevins. Three step children Kimme Mauldin, Daryl Mauldin and LaNette Henning and nine grandchildren.In addition he leaves one sister, Donna Young . A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the garden of the Old Mission Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020. Internment will be at the Catholic Cemetery. The family requests that masks and social distancing be practiced for the service. Please contact Donna at 805-459-4152 for clarification.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store