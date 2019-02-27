Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donald W. Hammer Donald William (Don) Hammer passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Don was a long time resident of Paso Robles, CA. He was born December 20, 1925 in Encino, CA to William and Dora Hammer. Don and his late wife Betty of 48 years, frequently vacationed in Paso Robles, and eventually moved there in 1986. Don attended Canoga Park High School before beginning his eight year military service from 1944 to 1952. He served our country in the U.S. Army's 71st Infantry Division in Europe during World War II, and later in Korea. In 2017, Don participated in the Honor Flight veterans program in Washington, DC. He worked at the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power for 37 years, rising to the level of Assistant Superintendent before retiring in 1985. In retirement, Don and Betty were able to travel and enjoyed spending time with their many friends in the Paso Robles community. No one loved drag boat racing more than Don, and he was very skillful at building and tuning racing engines. This resulted in many championship winning drag boat racing seasons! Donald is survived by his son, Ronald Hammer (Burbank); daughter, Tari Ann Hammer and Dan Lowe (Paso Robles); and nephews, Thomas Karaffa his wife Janice (Paso Robles), their son Bryan his wife Kristina (Santa Barbara); Guy Karaffa his wife Linda (La Puente) and their children Brandon (Anaheim Hills), Tamara and son Jaxson (The Dalles, OR); his late nephew William Karaffa had two children, Mark (Wichita, KS), Cheri Carey her husband Neil and daughter MacKenzie (Gardnerville, NV). In lieu of flowers, the family has asked his friends to donate to their favorite charity in his memory. Friends and family are welcome to attend the funeral service on Friday, March 8, 11:00 A.M. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, California, followed by the burial at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. A reception at the Paso Robles Inn will begin at 2:00 PM.

