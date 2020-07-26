Donald Walter Pierce Donald Walter Pierce, 76, of Atascadero, passed peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020, follow- ing a two-year battle with Bulbar ALS. There was nothing in Don's life he couldn't conquer, so he faced his illness with strength and vigor, and fought valiantly to the end. Don was born in January 1944 in San Luis Obispo to Marian and Duke Pierce and graduated from Morro Bay High School in 1962. He was the proud Owner/Operator of Don Pierce Trucking for 45 years, and drove the "#5" millions of miles, accident free. Don will always be the "Rock" of the family. He was always there to help, encourage, and support his family and friends. His wonderful spirit for life will forever be carried on through his children and grand- children. He was a kind and generous soul, and will never be forgotten. Throughout his life, Don loved fishing, hunting, scuba diving, and searching for treasures. He enjoyed raising and taking care of his desert tortoises. As a member of the Santa Lucia Rock Club, he was known for his amazing rock sculptures and jewelry. Don was a highly respected elder of the Salinan Tribe of San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties, which he took great pride in. Don is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 57 years, Evelyn; children: Donna (Eric) of San Luis Obispo, Diane (Paul) of Templeton, and Donnie (Tamara) of Atascadero; grandchildren: Joshua, Jordan, Tyler (Katy), Dylan, Dean (Meena), and Silver; brother: Kenny (Mary Ann) of Coarsegold; and many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marian and Duke Pierce, and his beloved sisters, Trudy Sylvester and Viki Pierce.



