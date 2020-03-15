Donna C. Filter Donna C. Filter, 86, of Arroyo Grande, CA died peacefully on November 20, 2019. She is survived by three daughters: Carol Kolb (Howard), Stacy Fazio (Tony) and Melinda Mauro (John). She is also survived by three stepchildren: Greg Filter (Charla), Kayla Papayiannis (Christoforos), and Amy Le Coz (Bob Thompson) along with 11 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Paul, her husband of 40 years and her brother David Cadwallader. A memorial service will be held at Marshall-Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel, Grover Beach at 1:00pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Remembrances can be made to St John's Lutheran Church, Arroyo Grande.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020