Doreen Pingel-Sarver On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Doreen Pingel-Sarver passed away at the age of 88. She was born Dolores Doreen Kent on September 18, 1930 in Salem, Oregon to Samuel and Flora Kent. She was a bookkeeper for approximately 35 years and retired as an Accounts Payable Clerk for the Santa Maria Bonita School District in 1993. She earned her AA Degree in Business Administration from Cuesta College, SLO in 1984. Doreen married Warner Pingel in 1957. They lived in Santa Ana, CA until 1973 when they moved to Arroyo Grande. Warner passed away in 1987. She married Richard Sarver in 1991 and was widowed in 1999. Doreen had a great sense of humor and enjoyed traveling, camping, photography and visiting friends and relatives. Doreen was preceded in death by her father Samuel, mother Flora, brother Robert Kent and sister Patricia Kuhl. She is survived by two children, Stephanie DeAugustine (Jeff) of Cypress, CA and Doug Pingel, of Nipomo, CA, two grandchildren, Angela and Vinnie DeAugustine, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

