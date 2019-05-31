Doris Ann Henzgen Doris Ann Henzgen July 19,1938 - May 23, 2019. Doris was born in San Antonio Texas. She spent most of her life in San Luis Obispo, CA. She survived Arthur Conran Henzgen her husband of 40 years by two years. Doris enjoyed writing poetry, she received many awards, trophies and metals. Some of her work was published. Doris enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking, horseback riding and fishing. Doris is survived by her sons John, Ken, George and Ron Gilham also her daughter Doris Schroder. She leaves behind 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great- great grandchild. Services will be held at Los Osos Valley Mortuary 2260 Los Osos Valley Rd, Los Osos CA. Graveside services will be June 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM. A catered meal will follow in the reception room at the mortuary.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 31, 2019