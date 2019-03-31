Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Hedlund. View Sign

Doris Hedlund Doris Ellen Martinsen Hedlund, 94, died on March 20, 2019, of natural causes, at her home in Cayucos, California. She is survived by her husband, James Lane Hedlund; two daughters, Ann Lane Hedlund of Silver City, NM, and Carey Ellen Hedlund of Penland, NC; and many nieces and nephews, including Martin Moroski (Diane), a SLO attorney. She was born on January 17, 1925, to Martin C. Martinsen and Marian Madsen Martinsen in Santa Barbara, CA. She was recently preceded in death by her sister JoAnn Moroski. Their Norwegian and Danish grandparents settled in Santa Barbara during the 1880s. Their father taught in the Aeronautics Department at Cal Polytechnic School in San Luis Obispo. Doris attended Stanford University, received a BA from Mills College and an MA in psychology from Claremont Graduate School. While working at the University of Iowa she met and married psychologist James Lane Hedlund. His 20-year military career took their family to Colorado, Texas, Frankfurt, Germany, and Washington, DC. During the 1960s in DC, she worked at the Smithsonian. For 24 years they lived in St. Louis, MO, where she volunteered at the Missouri History Museum, while Jim directed the Missouri Institute of Psychiatry. In 1995 he and Doris retired to Cayucos, CA. Doris is remembered for her elegant style, love of gardening, and deep recall of people and places. No funeral or service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Dignity Health Hospice.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019

