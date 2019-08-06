Doris M. "Dolores" McKenna Doris M. "Dolores" McKenna was born on March 6, 1925, in Des Moines, Iowa. She moved to Kauai in 1976, where she resided until she passed peacefully on June 1, 2019, at the age of 94. She was a homemaker. She is survived by sons Patrick (Diane) McKenna of Arroyo Grande, Timothy (Cathy) Mckenna of Kekaha, Kauai and Dennis McKenna of Nipomo, daughters Peggy (Gary) Yatsuoka of Waimea, Kauai and Sheila (Alfred) Ringor of Puhi, Kauai, hanai daughter Cindy Foresee of Shell Beach, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Services and a celebration of Doris' life were held on June 24th, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waimea, Kauai.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019